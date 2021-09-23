© 2021 KUNR
Finland Researchers Experiment With Growing Coffee In A Lab

Published September 23, 2021 at 2:44 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I was at a coffee shop this week that promises to use sustainably harvested beans. It's an effort to minimize the problems of coffee cultivation, like deforestation and exploited labor. Smithsonian Magazine reports that researchers have found a way to do without any cultivation. Researchers in Finland developed coffee grown in a lab, which they claim tastes OK. They celebrated this occasion with a coffee break. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.