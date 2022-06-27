We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Supreme Court backs a high school football coach's right to pray on the 50-yard line
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a high school football coach who claimed the right to pray on the 50-yard line after each game, joined by those players who wanted to participate.
