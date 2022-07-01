We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: election law case, climate case ruling, Hong Kong anniversary
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
The Supreme Court will hear a federal elections case next term. The court on Thursday stripped away some of the EPA's power to regulate emissions. Britain handed Hong Kong back to China 25 years ago.
