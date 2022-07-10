We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
A Supreme Court decision could radically reshape presidential elections
Published July 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM PDT
A new Supreme Court case could radically change congressional and presidential elections by giving broad, largely unchecked power to state legislators in deciding how those elections are run.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a national correspondent for NPR reporting on the people, power and money behind the U.S. census.