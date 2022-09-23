Russian-led referendum in Ukraine underway as the international community calls it a sham
In Ukraine, voting has started now in four eastern provinces on whether they should become part of Russia. Much of the international community has called the referendum illegitimate and a Russian effort to illegally annex part of Ukraine.
Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea talks with NPR’s Kat Lansdorf in Dnipro, Ukraine.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
