New book 'The Great Escape' tells of human trafficking in post-Katrina Mississippi

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandez speaks with labor organizor Saket Soni about his new book “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America.”

The book tells the story of his efforts to help Indian workers who were lured to Mississippi to repair oil rigs post-Katrina and then essentially imprisoned by their employers.

Saket Soni is the author of “The Great Escape.” (Bill Wadman)

Book excerpt: ‘The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America’

By Saket Soni

