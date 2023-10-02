© 2023 KUNR
Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus

Published October 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Millions of Americans with student loan debt have to resume making payments this month, as a three-year-long financial reprieve due to the pandemic ends.

Here & Now host Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about what people with student loan debt need to know as they begin to pay it off.

