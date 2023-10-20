© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's fall fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. Click here to give today!

How U.S. stance on Israel impacts conflict

Published October 20, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT

In his Oval Office address Thursday night, President Biden spoke about the brutality of the Hamas attack on Israel, but he also spoke about Palestinian suffering and said, “We cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jonathan Guyer about the impact of the U.S. stance in this conflict. Guyer covers foreign policy, national security and global affairs for Vox.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.