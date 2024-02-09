© 2024 KUNR
Illinois' home-based child care workers want better benefits and wages

Published February 9, 2024 at 4:25 AM PST

More than 15,000 home-based daycare providers participating in Illinois’ low-income childcare assistance program are negotiating a contract with the state. The providers want better pay and benefits.

As Esther Yoon-Ji Kang of WBEZ reports, some are leaving the field for better-paying jobs, leading to fewer childcare options for families.

