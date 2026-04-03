Free pet behavior seminar series coming to Reno

Ever wonder why your dog behaves a certain way or what your cat is trying to communicate?

The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a free four-part seminar series aimed at helping pet owners better understand their animals, strengthen bonds, and create safer relationships at home.

Courtesy of Kelly Bollen Certified animal behavior consultant Kelly Bollen.

Each session will focus on a different aspect of pet behavior, according to certified animal behavior consultant Kelly Bollen.

Bollen says one common misconception among pet owners is that animals act out of spite or feel guilt.

“But those two emotions are human emotions that animals don't feel, and there's other reasons why animals do what they do, and that's what my talks are about,” Bollen said.

The sessions will be held at the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Adoption Center in Reno every Wednesday in April from 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Topics include: