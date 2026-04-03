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Free pet behavior seminar series coming to Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:39 PM PDT
SPCA of Northern Nevada
SPCA of Northern Nevada

Ever wonder why your dog behaves a certain way or what your cat is trying to communicate?

Ever wonder why your dog behaves a certain way or what your cat is trying to communicate?

The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a free four-part seminar series aimed at helping pet owners better understand their animals, strengthen bonds, and create safer relationships at home.

Certified animal behavior consultant Kelly Bollen.
Courtesy of Kelly Bollen
Certified animal behavior consultant Kelly Bollen.

Each session will focus on a different aspect of pet behavior, according to certified animal behavior consultant Kelly Bollen.

Bollen says one common misconception among pet owners is that animals act out of spite or feel guilt.

“But those two emotions are human emotions that animals don't feel, and there's other reasons why animals do what they do, and that's what my talks are about,” Bollen said.

The sessions will be held at the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Adoption Center in Reno every Wednesday in April from 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Topics include:

  • April 8: How dogs and cats have evolved, how they experience the world, and the important role they play in our lives
  • April 15: Why dogs do what they do—and how to respond effectively
  • April 22: Why cats do what they do—and how to respond effectively
  • April 29: Dog safety, including body language and bite prevention
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma