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Alicia Graf Mack takes the stage as new artistic director of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:57 AM PDT
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company with Alicia Mack Graf. (Courtesy of Alice Castro)
Courtesy of Alice Castro
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company with Alicia Mack Graf. (Courtesy of Alice Castro)

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Alicia Graf Mack, new artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, about her new role and how she is being guided by her mentor Judith Jamison and the legend, Ailey himself.

In her inaugural season, Graf Mack is leading a 20-city U.S. tour, which began in January and concludes in Newark, New Jersey, on May 10.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom