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On the Shelf

On The Shelf: Weird Fiction with Bailey

By Washoe County Library System
Published April 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
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KUNR Public Radio

Join Bailey from the Washoe County Library System for a sampling of weird fiction — a genre that blends horror, fantasy, and sci-fi into a creature entirely its own.

This segment features the following titles:

  • The Hike by Drew Magary
  • Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones
  • Hammers on Bone by Cassandra Khaw
On the Shelf: Weird Fiction with Bailey (3/30/26)

Visit the “What to Read” tab on the Washoe County Library System’s website for more information on each book and other great titles. Happy reading!

This episode of On The Shelf aired on KUNR FM on March 30, 2026.

On the Shelf 2026
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Washoe County Library System
The mission of the Washoe County Library System is to connect people with information, ideas and experiences to support an enriched and engaged community, one person at a time. The Library believes that all Washoe County residents benefit from its support of literacy and self-education.
See stories by Washoe County Library System