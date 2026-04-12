This segment features the following titles:



The Hike by Drew Magary

by Drew Magary Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones

by Stephen Graham Jones Hammers on Bone by Cassandra Khaw

On the Shelf: Weird Fiction with Bailey (3/30/26)

Visit the “What to Read” tab on the Washoe County Library System’s website for more information on each book and other great titles. Happy reading!

This episode of On The Shelf aired on KUNR FM on March 30, 2026.