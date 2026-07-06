Earthquake-ravaged Venezuela marked its Independence Day yesterday
Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR