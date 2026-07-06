© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUNR’s streams are back online following a power outage.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

Earthquake-ravaged Venezuela marked its Independence Day yesterday

NPR | By John Otis
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:02 PM PDT

Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Otis
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by John Otis