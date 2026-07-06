Kenya grapples with reduced U.S. aid
Purity Wambui was diagnosed with TB when it was pretty far advanced. It's possible that had health funding from the U.S. not been reduced, the illness may have been caught in time to save her.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Purity Wambui was diagnosed with TB when it was pretty far advanced. It's possible that had health funding from the U.S. not been reduced, the illness may have been caught in time to save her.
Copyright 2026 NPR