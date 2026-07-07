Pastor Doug Wilson on why he believes the U.S. should be a Christian theocracy
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Pastor Doug Wilson, who recently gave a sermon at the Pentagon, why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Leila Fadel asks Pastor Doug Wilson, who recently gave a sermon at the Pentagon, why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy.
Copyright 2026 NPR