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Pastor Doug Wilson on why he believes the U.S. should be a Christian theocracy

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published July 7, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Pastor Doug Wilson, who recently gave a sermon at the Pentagon, why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel