3 dead, 2 injured in Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Twin Falls In-N-Out, according to a city spokesperson.

Joshua Palmer, Twin Falls' public information officer, confirmed those numbers, though he said in a text message officials "expect that number to be higher" as the investigation and response continues.

Twin Falls Police said the shooting began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and that multiple victims were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a late afternoon press conference that the suspected shooter is dead "nearby on the scene" and that he believes "the threat to the community is over."

"We are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind [the shooting] and we'll be able to figure that out in the next coming days," Hicks said.

He shared few details, but called it "a very chaotic scene."

"We have literally hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now," he said.

Hicks urged anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to law enforcement.

Twin Falls Police said in a Facebook post that roads in the area are closed, though the Perrine Bridge has reopened to both north and southbound traffic.

St. Luke's Health System issued a "critical alert" urging the public to avoid their Magic Valley hospital unless there's an emergency .

Several videos posted to social media appear to show a man wearing a black shirt and jeans carrying a large rifle.

One depicts him shooting the front windshield of a parked Tesla, while another shows the man carrying the rifle and walking through the In-N-Out drive-thru.

Boise State Public Radio will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio News