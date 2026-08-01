At least 3 dead, 7 injured in Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

Update (8/2/2026, 2:35 p.m.): Police in Twin Falls, Idaho, have identified the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting that has left at least three people dead and seven injured.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the gunman was 24-year-old Chad Williams.

Hicks said Williams opened fire at the city's In-N-Out Burger at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and a resident returned gunfire at Williams.

"We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties," Hicks said.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson also praised them.

"These people are true heroes in our community and their actions diverted the shooter and no doubt saved many lives," Johnson said.

Identities of the victims have not been released, though In-N-Out released a statement Saturday night confirming one of the dead worked at the restaurant.

As of Saturday afternoon, Hicks said two patients have been treated and released, three remain in the hospital in stable condition and the remaining two are in critical condition.

Anyone directly affected by the shooting can receive free crisis counseling at Rock Creek Elementary School until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Hicks said they're working to offer similar counseling throughout the coming week.

Anyone with photos, videos or other digital information related to the shooting can forward the evidence to a newly established tip line.

The original story is below:

At least three people are dead and seven are injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger, according to a city spokesperson.

Joshua Palmer, Twin Falls' public information officer, confirmed those numbers, though he said in a text message officials "expect that number to be higher" as the investigation and response continues.

One of the victims worked at In-N-Out, according to a statement posted on the restaurant's social media pages.

"We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset — our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn't value the lives of others or his own," said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out's president.

Twin Falls Police said the shooting began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and that multiple victims were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a late afternoon press conference that the suspected shooter is dead "nearby on the scene" and that he believes "the threat to the community is over."

"We are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind [the shooting] and we'll be able to figure that out in the next coming days," Hicks said.

He shared few details, but called it "a very chaotic scene."

"We have literally hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now," he said.

Hicks urged anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to law enforcement.

Twin Falls Police said in a Facebook post that roads in the area are closed, though the Perrine Bridge has reopened to both north and southbound traffic.

St. Luke's Health System issued a "critical alert" urging the public to avoid their Magic Valley hospital unless there's an emergency .

Several videos posted to social media appear to show a man wearing a black shirt and jeans carrying a large rifle.

One depicts him shooting the front windshield of a parked Tesla, while another shows the man carrying the rifle and walking through the In-N-Out drive-thru.

Boise State Public Radio will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio News