Investigation finds toxic levels of lead in Nebraska yards, despite expensive cleanup effort

The Environmental Protection Agency spent millions of dollars cleaning up a massive residential lead superfund site in Omaha, Nebraska, starting in 1999. But a new investigation by ProPublica and the Flatwater Free Press finds that nearly a quarter of yards in east Omaha still have toxic levels of lead.

Chris Bowling, an investigative reporter with the Flatwater Free Press, a nonprofit newsroom in Nebraska.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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