A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and the Reno Phil's Sleeping Beauty

The 2026 fall gala season for the A.V.A. Ballet Theatre opens with the classic Sleeping Beauty on September 19th and 20th at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the haunting score to this wonderful ballet. Re-staged and re-choreographed by Alexander Van Alstyne, Sleeping Beauty is the story of a beautiful princess who is cursed by the evil Carabosse. Professional dancers from throughout the country will star in the lead rolls along with the large cast from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre. Laura Jackson will be conducting the full orchestra.

The Saturday September 19th performance will be held at 7pm and the Sunday September 20th performance will be at 2pm. Ticket prices for adults are $32 to $65 with discounts for seniors and children. For tickets call the Pioneer Center at 775-434-1050 or on-line at pioneercenter.com. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10am to 4pm.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre is the resident ballet company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. They are northern Nevada's largest company under the instruction of a professional faculty with years of performing experience in renowned metropolitan ballet and production companies across the United States and Europe.

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