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Alliance Française presents Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis (Welcome to the Sticks)

Alliance Française presents Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis (Welcome to the Sticks)

This film follows a post office administrator from southern France who is reassigned to a small town in the far north where he expects bleak weather and even bleaker people. Instead, he discovers a warm, welcoming community whose humor and generosity challenge his stereotypes. As he grows attached to his new home, he must reconcile exaggerated stories he has told his wife with the truth: he has come to love the place he once feared. This heartfelt comedy is about regional identity, prejudice, and unexpected belonging.

Nevada Museum of Art
$5.00-$10.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/