Alliance Française presents Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis (Welcome to the Sticks)

This film follows a post office administrator from southern France who is reassigned to a small town in the far north where he expects bleak weather and even bleaker people. Instead, he discovers a warm, welcoming community whose humor and generosity challenge his stereotypes. As he grows attached to his new home, he must reconcile exaggerated stories he has told his wife with the truth: he has come to love the place he once feared. This heartfelt comedy is about regional identity, prejudice, and unexpected belonging.