Artist Responses to a Changing Earth
Artist Responses to a Changing Earth
Into the Time Horizon brings together a wide range of artistic perspectives that confront the impacts of the climate crisis. Join Assistant Curator Kolin L. Perry for an exploration of selected works from the exhibition, as he highlights how artists are engaging with and responding to environmental change across the globe.
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org