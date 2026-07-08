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Artist Talk: Intersections in the Everyday Landscape with Rodney McMillian

Artist Talk: Intersections in the Everyday Landscape with Rodney McMillian

Join artist Rodney McMillian for a conversation about the histories, experiences, and systems that shape everyday life. Through painting, sculpture, installation, video, and performance, McMillian explores the intersections of power, race, class, and culture in America. His recent landscape paintings are portals to imagined realms, with skies, stars, and foliage floating between worlds. His works invite both escape and confrontation, offering glimpses of fantastical possibilities elsewhere.

McMillian’s work Untitled (Orange Hills) is in the Nevada Museum of Art permanent collection and is currently on view in the Strange Weather section of Into the Time Horizon.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/