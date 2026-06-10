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Artist Talk: Materiality and Environmental Justice with Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio

Artist Talk: Materiality and Environmental Justice with Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio

Delve into the interwoven social and environmental histories of material and place making with Los Angeles-based artist Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio. By casting ficus trees in rubber, Aparicio captures their textures while tracing layered histories, including Indigenous knowledge of latex and the migration of people and plants across borders into the United States.

His artwork La ceiba me salvó/The Ceiba Saved Me is currently on view in This Vital Earth, a section of the landmark exhibition, Into the Time Horizon.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/