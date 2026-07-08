Artist Talk: Questioning Conventions and Reframing Ideas about Nature with Mark Dion
Artist Talk: Questioning Conventions and Reframing Ideas about Nature with Mark Dion
Artist Mark Dion leads a conversation about his interdisciplinary practice and the ways he borrows from scientific methods to explore how we collect, interpret, and display the natural world. By examining how knowledge about nature is constructed, Dion challenges the objectivity and authoritative role of science in contemporary society, and shows how pseudo-science, social agendas and ideology creep into public discourse and knowledge production.
Dion’s work, Cabinet of Extinction is on view in The Sixth Extinction section of Into the Time Horizon.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/artist-talk-questioning-conventions-and-reframing-ideas-about-nature-with-mark-dion/
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org