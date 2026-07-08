Artist Mark Dion leads a conversation about his interdisciplinary practice and the ways he borrows from scientific methods to explore how we collect, interpret, and display the natural world. By examining how knowledge about nature is constructed, Dion challenges the objectivity and authoritative role of science in contemporary society, and shows how pseudo-science, social agendas and ideology creep into public discourse and knowledge production.

Dion’s work, Cabinet of Extinction is on view in The Sixth Extinction section of Into the Time Horizon.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/artist-talk-questioning-conventions-and-reframing-ideas-about-nature-with-mark-dion/