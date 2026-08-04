Butterflies, Biodiversity, and Lost Species

One of the greatest challenges of the contemporary biodiversity crisis is knowing how many species are extinct and how many are waiting to be rediscovered. University of Nevada, Reno biologist Matt Forister presents the lost species concept as a new perspective on conservation and the changing natural world. He will discuss his work with butterflies and the creation of a new publication, the Journal of Lost Species, to advance our scientific understanding of extinction, facilitate the rediscovery of lost species, and to establish a permanent record for species that will never be seen in the wild again.

This program is a compliment to the many butterfly centered artworks and stories of species struggling to survive the anthropocene in Into the Time Horizon.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/butterflies-and-biodiversity/