© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Visit the Watch Duty App for continued updates on Northern Nevada fires,
including the Bug and Stallion fires.

C5 Presents: Superman: The Movie | Truth, Justice, and the Blockbuster Way!

C5 Presents: Superman: The Movie | Truth, Justice, and the Blockbuster Way!

Join the Carson City Classic Cinema Collective (C5) for Truth, Justice & The Blockbuster Way, featuring Superman: The Movie (1978) on the big screen at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall on Thursday, August 27.

Starring Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman and Marlon Brando, Richard Donner’s landmark film helped establish the blueprint for the modern superhero blockbuster.

The evening begins with the classic Fleischer Studios animated short Superman: “The Mad Scientist” (1941), followed by our feature presentation.

Thursday, August 27
Doors: 7:00 PM | Program: 7:30 PM
Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall
511 W. King Street, Carson City

General Admission: $10
Family of Four Fun Pack: $30
FREE for Brewery Arts Center Ally members

Plus, enjoy FREE POPCORN provided by our community partners at Galaxy Carson Theaters while supplies last! 🍿

See it big. Talk it out.

Brewery Arts Center
$10
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Silver State Storytellers
775-499-1700
info@nvstorytellers.org
https://nvstorytellers.org/
Brewery Arts Center
449 W. King St.
Carson City, Nevada 89703
(775) 883-1976
info@breweryarts.org
https://breweryarts.org/event/20240517-pirates/