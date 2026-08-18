C5 Presents: Superman: The Movie | Truth, Justice, and the Blockbuster Way!

Join the Carson City Classic Cinema Collective (C5) for Truth, Justice & The Blockbuster Way, featuring Superman: The Movie (1978) on the big screen at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall on Thursday, August 27.

Starring Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman and Marlon Brando, Richard Donner’s landmark film helped establish the blueprint for the modern superhero blockbuster.

The evening begins with the classic Fleischer Studios animated short Superman: “The Mad Scientist” (1941), followed by our feature presentation.

Thursday, August 27

Doors: 7:00 PM | Program: 7:30 PM

Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall

511 W. King Street, Carson City

General Admission: $10

Family of Four Fun Pack: $30

FREE for Brewery Arts Center Ally members

Plus, enjoy FREE POPCORN provided by our community partners at Galaxy Carson Theaters while supplies last! 🍿

See it big. Talk it out.