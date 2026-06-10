Classical Tahoe: Brubeck Legacy Concert with Jerry Bergonzi
Classical Tahoe: Brubeck Legacy Concert with Jerry Bergonzi
Classical Tahoe's 2026 opening Legacy Concert honoring Dave Brubeck and featuring Jerry Bergonzi, tenor saxophonist.
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451