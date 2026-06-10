Classical Tahoe: Brubeck Summit Sextet
Classical Tahoe: Brubeck Summit Sextet
An all-star lineup of today’s leading jazz artists in concert. Fresh arrangements and beloved classics by each member of the Brubeck Summit Sextet, celebrating the legendary Dave Brubeck.
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451