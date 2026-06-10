Classical Tahoe: The Future of Jazz Concert
Classical Tahoe: The Future of Jazz Concert
The finale of our three-concert jazz series, showcasing today’s rising stars in jazz, the 2026 Brubeck Jazz Summit participants alongside the Brubeck Summit Sextet and the Brubeck Brothers.
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451