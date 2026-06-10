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Classical Tahoe: The Future of Jazz Concert

Classical Tahoe: The Future of Jazz Concert

The finale of our three-concert jazz series, showcasing today’s rising stars in jazz, the 2026 Brubeck Jazz Summit participants alongside the Brubeck Summit Sextet and the Brubeck Brothers.

Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club
Incline Village, Nevada 89451