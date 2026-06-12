Decadence, Danger, and a New Era: The 1998 Cabaret Revival Returns for Brüka Theatre's 33rd Season CABARET

CABARET

Performance Information:

Venue: Brüka Theatre, 99 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV

Run Dates: 26 June – 18 July 2026

CABARET HERE LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

June 26, 27 July 1(A), 2, 3, 8(OC), 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30 PM SUN Matinees: June 28 & July 5* @ 2 PM

Tickets: Available now at www.bruka.org or by calling (775) 323-3221

Tickets: Senior/Student/Military: $31 General: $35 ALL Door Tickets: $40

Artist Night: $22

Our Center: $27 ($5 to Our Center)

Ticket Link - Cabaret

Individual tickets for Cabaret are on sale now. Season Ticket Holders may reserve NOW. EXPLICIT THEATRE WARNING!

Brüka Theatre finishes the 33rd season as we began—in a nightclub. Brüka’s 33rd season concludes with the 1998 revival of CABARET (Kander, Ebb, Materoff). Set as the glittering, dark 1920s give way to the emerging Third Reich, the Master of Ceremonies welcomes all to forget their troubles. His bawdy songs provide wry commentary as Cabaret explores the heady, dangerous life of Berlin. Directed by Mary Bennett and Choreographed by Alexander Biber. Music Direction by Bill Quinby and Vocal Direction by Natalie Laster Jones. Cabaret runs from June 26 to July 18, 2026.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW: The shadow of history stretches across time. Twenty-five years ago, Bruka brought Cabaret to life in the year 2000, confronting the promise and the peril of a new era. Now, for the 2025/2026 season,Bruka plunges into the heart of 1929/1930’s Berlin, offering a raw, authentic look at a dangerous world reflected in the decadence and mystique of Cabaret.

This year’s theme, "WILD CARD," promises an unpredictable, game-changing season that continues to explore live theatre in the raw, authentic, cutting-edge style that Brüka has become known for. With our 33rd season, we truly "walk on the wild side." In addition, our Studio 44 space will host workshops, community opportunities, house our theatrical books store, and serve as a conversational box office hub.

We are proud to be partnering with Our Center for our entire 33rd season. This collaboration includes adding an additional Wednesday night show, with a portion of the ticket sales from these nights directly benefiting the center. This is part of our commitment to partner with local non-profits to enhance the experiences of both our organizations and the wider community.

TICKET INFORMATION

Artist Night & Our Center Night Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive a discount of our regularly priced tickets. Opening Night ticket holders are invited to a post show reception and an opportunity to meet the artists. Ticket prices reflect some of the additional costs. Season Tickets are available online @ https://brukatheatre.simpletix.com/ (Under - Memberships) or call the box office @ 775-323-3221 or email: boxofficebruka@gmail.com

RESERVATIONS are available in person through the Brüka Box Office (775) 323-3221, online at www.bruka.org or at our new Brüka Studio 44 located next door to Bruka on First Street at 44 W. First St. Our box office hours open Thursday through Saturday from 4 - 7 PM and on occasional Wednesdays. We are closed on most holidays. Our 2024/2025 Season Tickets are on sale beginning September 1, 2024. Individual tickets go on sale the Monday after the previous show closes. Check us out at www.bruka.org.

All Brüka mainstage evening shows begin at 7:30 PM. Matinees begin at 2:00 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain time. There is NO late seating and all ticket sales are final.

PARKING

We suggest convenient parking in the Court Street parking lot across from The Pioneer Theater and walking across the new Virginia Street Bridge to Brüka, FREE after 5:00 PM and all day Saturday and Sundays. We also validate parking at the Parking Gallery on First and Sierra Street.

LOCATION Brüka Theatre is located at 99 N. Virginia Street at the corner of First and Virginia Streets in downtown Reno next to the Virginia Street Bridge.

ABOUT BRÜKA THEATRE Wild Card is the theme as Brüka Theatre celebrates its 33rd season of live theatre in the heart of downtown Reno. Since its founding in 1992, Brüka has been recognized as an artistic leader for its innovative, raw, and authentic style, featuring exceptionally talented artists and an acclaimed Theatre for Children touring series. At its core, Brüka is committed to re-investigating classic plays and developing new works within its Artistic Collective—a group with members who have won numerous state and local awards, including TEN local best actor honors. Brüka, a non-equity, small, not-for-profit constituent of the national TCG, was named “Best Theatre Company” by Reno News and Review for twenty-one years. Join our community and sign up for our newsletter at www.bruka.org.