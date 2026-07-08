Driving Performance: Energy Management for Hospitals and Medical Facilities

Join us to learn how to improve energy performance in healthcare environments and how to secure cash incentives to help fund equipment upgrades. Understand the impact of energy-efficient systems on patient comfort, safety, and operational costs within medical facilities. Explore strategies for monitoring energy usage, identifying inefficiencies, supporting critical operations, and reducing operating costs. This training focuses on practical, facility-ready strategies for using high-efficiency lighting, HVAC systems, and building controls to track, optimize, and manage energy use.