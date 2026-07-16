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First-Time Homebuyer Workshop | ALL ARE WELCOME

First-Time Homebuyer Workshop | ALL ARE WELCOME

Learn the home buying process with a local REALTOR® and trusted lender. Free workshop, Q&A, and refreshments!
Join Us for Our FREE First-Time Homebuyer Workshop!
Thinking about buying your first home but not sure where to start? Whether you're just curious or getting ready to buy, this workshop is for you!
We'll walk through the home buying process, talk about financing, down payment assistance programs, and answer any questions you have along the way. My goal is to make buying a home feel less overwhelming and help you leave feeling more confident about your next steps.
There will be free refreshments, a relaxed atmosphere, and plenty of time to ask questions.
Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend, grab a snack, and come learn what it takes to become a homeowner. I can't wait to see you there!

Keller Williams Group One Inc Conference Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Zee Monroe Realty
7758460700
zeemonroe@kw.com
zeemonroe.kw.com

Artist Group Info

Zariyah
zeemonroe@kw.com
zeemonroe.kw.com
Keller Williams Group One Inc Conference Room
10539 Professional Cir Ste 100
Reno , Nevada 89511
7758460700
zeemonroe@kw.com
zeemonroe.kw.com