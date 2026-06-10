© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getting to Net Zero with Washoe County Sustainability Manager Brian Beffort

Getting to Net Zero with Washoe County Sustainability Manager Brian Beffort

Washoe County’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Brian Beffort, Washoe County Sustainability Manager, will share how it addresses the cost of living, rising heat, wildfire risk and air quality, and actions you can take to build a climate-resilient household and community.

This is part of an Art Bite series featuring local conservation and sustainability organizations, which complements Into the Time Horizon.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/