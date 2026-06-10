Getting to Net Zero with Washoe County Sustainability Manager Brian Beffort
Getting to Net Zero with Washoe County Sustainability Manager Brian Beffort
Washoe County’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Brian Beffort, Washoe County Sustainability Manager, will share how it addresses the cost of living, rising heat, wildfire risk and air quality, and actions you can take to build a climate-resilient household and community.
This is part of an Art Bite series featuring local conservation and sustainability organizations, which complements Into the Time Horizon.
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org