In Conversation with Jerry Bergonzi
In Conversation with Jerry Bergonzi
Live Q&A with Jerry Bergonzi, legendary tenor saxophone master, former Dave Brubeck Quartet member and frequent collaborator with the Brubecks in the 1970s & 80s.
University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Prim Library
Free with Reservation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Prim Library
999 Tahoe BlvdIncline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org