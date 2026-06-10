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In Conversation with Jerry Bergonzi

In Conversation with Jerry Bergonzi

Live Q&A with Jerry Bergonzi, legendary tenor saxophone master, former Dave Brubeck Quartet member and frequent collaborator with the Brubecks in the 1970s & 80s.

University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Prim Library
Free with Reservation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Prim Library
999 Tahoe Blvd
Incline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org
https://classicaltahoe.org/event/in-conversation-with-jerry-bergonzi/