© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kendra Scott Celebrates Grand Opening with Giveback Event to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

Kendra Scott Celebrates Grand Opening with Giveback Event to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

Grand Opening Weekend Kick Off Benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

-20% of your purchase will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, when mentioned at checkout.

-Sips & sweets will be provided.

-Live music by Brigette from DJ Funn.

Kendra Scott
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Kendra Scott
https://www.kendrascott.com/
Kendra Scott
13925 S Virginia St, 502
Reno, Nevada 89511
(775) 984-0050
shaydensummit@kendrascott.com
https://comingsoonkendrascottshaydensu.splashthat.com/