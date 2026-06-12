Kendra Scott Celebrates Grand Opening with Giveback Event to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows
Kendra Scott Celebrates Grand Opening with Giveback Event to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows
Grand Opening Weekend Kick Off Benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows
-20% of your purchase will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, when mentioned at checkout.
-Sips & sweets will be provided.
-Live music by Brigette from DJ Funn.
Kendra Scott
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
13925 S Virginia St, 502Reno, Nevada 89511
(775) 984-0050
shaydensummit@kendrascott.com