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OLLI Art at the Museum: Exhibition Tour

OLLI Art at the Museum: Exhibition Tour

As Into the Time Horizon prepares to close, our trained Museum docents lead an interactive conversation in the galleries about the artworks from around the world that illustrate possibilities for a better collective future.

This program is presented in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and is hosted every third Wednesday of the month. Support for the 2026 series provided by CJ Christenson.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/olli-art-at-the-museum-exhibition-tour/

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/