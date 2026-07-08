As Into the Time Horizon prepares to close, our trained Museum docents lead an interactive conversation in the galleries about the artworks from around the world that illustrate possibilities for a better collective future.

This program is presented in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and is hosted every third Wednesday of the month. Support for the 2026 series provided by CJ Christenson.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/olli-art-at-the-museum-exhibition-tour/