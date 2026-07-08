OLLI at the Museum: Connecting Nevada Wildflowers with Northern Paiute Language Traditions

Examine how native Nevada wildflowers connect to the Northern Paiute language traditions that first named them. Melissa Melero-Moose shares how her curatorial work for Of the Earth: Contemporary Native American Baskets and Pueblo Pottery coincides with her work to promote Great Basin Native Artists and preserve cultural knowledge in danger of being lost.

This program is presented in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and is hosted every third Wednesday of the month. Support for the 2026 series is provided by CJ Christenson.