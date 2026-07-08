party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party
party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party
Inspired by the romance, chaos, and late-night college energy of the hit sports-romance universe Off Campus is the ultimate dance party for the girls who fell for hockey players, house parties and messy love stories. We’ll be spinning the soundtrack and pop fan favorites, the kind of songs that that belong at a Briar U hockey party. Plus, visuals from the series playing on screen all night for the full Off Campus experience. 🏒
Cargo Concert Hall
$25.15
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party
775-398-5400
cargo@whitneypeakhotel.com
Cargo Concert Hall
255 North Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89501