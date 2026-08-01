Director Sky Hopinka offers exclusive introduction and Q&A for Powwow People. This momentous film is a vérité-style documentary grounded in the rhythms, relationships, and lived experience of a contemporary Native gathering. Rather than entering as observers, the filmmakers organized the powwow, and invited dancers, singers, vendors, and community members to participate in the making of this film.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/powwow-people-with-director-sky-hopinka/