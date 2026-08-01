Powwow People with Director Sky Hopinka
Powwow People with Director Sky Hopinka
Director Sky Hopinka offers exclusive introduction and Q&A for Powwow People. This momentous film is a vérité-style documentary grounded in the rhythms, relationships, and lived experience of a contemporary Native gathering. Rather than entering as observers, the filmmakers organized the powwow, and invited dancers, singers, vendors, and community members to participate in the making of this film.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/powwow-people-with-director-sky-hopinka/
Nevada Museum of Art
$12.00-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org