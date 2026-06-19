Red, White, and TahoeBlue Summer Concert Series

This is our first concert of the July concert series.

Join us at St. Francis of Assisi in beautiful Lake Tahoe for an unforgettable evening — perfect for an affordable date night or a family outing.

At this concert, we will include orchestra and chorus performances of Battle Hymn of the Republic, Amazing Grace, and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Also, Gershwin's Summertime from Porgy and Bess, Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land, and John Williams' moving tribute, Hymn to the Fallen.

Revel in stirring orchestra and chorus performances, sing-along with patriotic songs, and make wonderful memories together.

Remember, all Veterans and First Responders receive FREE general admission tickets. And General Admission for your family and friends is only $20.

Don't miss the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Spend a romantic evening while enjoying photo-worthy sunset views of Tahoe. Experience the warmth of community, peaceful reflection, and live moments that nourish the spirit..

