Reno Community Gathering for a Cleaner, Healthier Nevada

The Nevada Conservation League invites the community to an evening gathering on May 13 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno. This event will bring together neighbors, local partners, and environmental advocates to support NCL’s work protecting Nevada’s air, water, and public lands.

Guests will enjoy light bites, drinks, and great conversation, while also learning more about efforts across the state to advance a cleaner, healthier future for all Nevadans.

NCL extends sincere thanks to Fig Tree Catering for their generous sponsorship and contribution of food for the evening. The event will also feature local favorites from Nevada Sunset Winery and Great Basin Brewing Co.

Learn more and get your tickets here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/fr-reno26

Contact:

Nevada Conservation League

info@nevadaconservationleague.org

https://nevadaconservationleague.org

