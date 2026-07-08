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Reversing Ecological Loss with Walker Basin Conservancy

Reversing Ecological Loss with Walker Basin Conservancy

The Great Basin of the United States has many lakes without an outflow. These terminal lakes and their watersheds play critical roles in supporting Great Basin biological diversity, Indigenous culture, and local economies. After water diversions to support agriculture and rural development that date back to the 1800s, Walker Lake has declined in surface area. The changes have reduced habitat and water quality for fish and birds which once had robust populations in the lake. Join an enlightening conversation on the current efforts of the Walker Basin Conservancy with CEO Peter Stanton and Board President, Dr. Sudeep Chandra, who present a compelling case for restoring Walker Lake and its watershed while supporting the needs of local Indigenous tribes and preserving the agricultural and natural heritage of the basin through science informed water transactions, ecological conservation and restoration, cultivating native plants and encouraging recreation.

This is part of a series featuring local conservation and sustainability organizations, which complements Into the Time Horizon.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/