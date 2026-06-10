SPCA-NN's Kitten Kindergarten! FREE 6 Week Course!

NEW KITTEN?! START HERE. 🐱🐾

What if six weeks could help shape a lifetime of confidence? Think Puppy Kindergarten... but for kittens. 😻

For the first time ever, SPCA of Northern Nevada is offering Kitten Kindergarten — a six-week course designed to help kittens grow into confident, well-adjusted cats while giving their humans the tools to better understand them every step of the way.

Whether you've recently adopted a kitten or simply want to give your newest family member the best possible start, this class is for you. And yes — kittens are not only welcome, they're encouraged to attend! 🥰

Through socialization, play, handling, and positive experiences, you'll learn how to support your kitten during one of the most important stages of their development. Instead of focusing on correcting behaviors, we'll focus on building trust, confidence, and communication.

Plus, you'll spend six weeks surrounded by adorable kittens and fellow cat lovers. 🥹

Class Details

📍 Kitty Lounge at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store | 75 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV

📆 Thursdays beginning July 2 | 5:30 PM–6:30 PM

👥 Limited to just 7 kitten families (1–3 kittens each)

💜 FREE to attend! Suggested donation: $25

By the end of the program, you'll leave with a stronger bond, a better understanding of your kitten's needs, and the confidence to help them thrive for years to come.

This inaugural class has extremely limited space, so don't wait to reserve your spot!

📧 Email alyssa@spcanevada.org to sign up today.