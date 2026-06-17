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Tahoe Talk on the Water - Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council

Tahoe Talk on the Water - Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council

Enjoy a relaxing evening of free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, a riveting talk by a specialist in their field, and the great company of like-minded outdoor lovers while aboard the iconic paddleboat, the Tahoe Gal.
Tickets are $60 per person and include the cruise, wine, and a guided program. Dinner is available, with menu items ranging from $12 to $25 (e.g., sandwiches, salads, and small plates). A cash bar will be available. Seats are limited, so a reservation is required. Proceeds benefit the many great works of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.
We highly recommend guests arrive at 5:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 6 pm! We predict the boat will return to the docks at 8:30 pm.
Nettie Pardue is an accomplished nonprofit executive with over 20 years of experience in outdoor education, equity-centered leadership, and sustainable partnerships. She previously served as the Executive Director of Outward Bound California and currently serves as the Managing Director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council. The Council shaped over 3,000 community voices to establish a shared vision for the region’s future.

Tahoe Gal
60
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sierra State Parks Foundation
info@sierrastateparks.org
www.sierrastateparks.org
Tahoe Gal
952 North Lake Blvd
Tahoe City, California 96145
https://tahoegal.com/