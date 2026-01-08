Join us for a Luncheon and Artisan Shopping Experience hosted by the Friends of the Nevada Museum of Art. This beloved annual event is a joyful celebration of creativity and community.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Nightingale Sky Room, the experience blends curated artisan shopping, exceptional dining, and encounters with the exhibitions into an unforgettable day. As the Friends’ most significant fundraiser, The Love of Art plays a vital role in advancing the Museum’s exhibition and acquisition initiatives, fueling creativity, dialogue, and access to the arts across our region.

https://www.nevadaart.org/special-event/the-love-of-art-2026/