Through an Artist’s Eyes: Biodiversity with Isabella Kirkland
Through an Artist’s Eyes: Biodiversity with Isabella Kirkland
Artist Isabella Kirkland creates works that bridge fine art and taxonomy, capturing the vibrant complexity of the natural world with hyper-realistic precision. Her meticulously researched compositions are both a joyful celebration of biodiversity and a scientifically rigorous visual archive. Meet the artist and learn about her detailed process in this special artist talk. Her work, Nova: Forest Floor, is part of the Interspecies Relationships section of Into the Time Horizon.
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org