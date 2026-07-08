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Through an Artist’s Eyes: Biodiversity with Isabella Kirkland

Through an Artist’s Eyes: Biodiversity with Isabella Kirkland

Artist Isabella Kirkland creates works that bridge fine art and taxonomy, capturing the vibrant complexity of the natural world with hyper-realistic precision. Her meticulously researched compositions are both a joyful celebration of biodiversity and a scientifically rigorous visual archive. Meet the artist and learn about her detailed process in this special artist talk. Her work, Nova: Forest Floor, is part of the Interspecies Relationships section of Into the Time Horizon.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/