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Water Warriors Book Preview with Michael P. Branch

Water Warriors Book Preview with Michael P. Branch

Join local writer Michael P. Branch for a preview of his upcoming book, Water Warriors. The book focuses on a 1989 proposal by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to pump nearly 3 billion gallons of groundwater a year from 30 rural valleys—and pipe it 300 miles to Las Vegas. The plan would have devastated wildlife and ranching communities, but a scrappy coalition—tribal leaders, ranchers, musicians, hydrologists, teachers, cowboy poets, public interest lawyers, and citizen scientists—banded together to save some of the Great Basin’s most vital water resources.

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/