Water Warriors Book Preview with Michael P. Branch
Water Warriors Book Preview with Michael P. Branch
Join local writer Michael P. Branch for a preview of his upcoming book, Water Warriors. The book focuses on a 1989 proposal by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to pump nearly 3 billion gallons of groundwater a year from 30 rural valleys—and pipe it 300 miles to Las Vegas. The plan would have devastated wildlife and ranching communities, but a scrappy coalition—tribal leaders, ranchers, musicians, hydrologists, teachers, cowboy poets, public interest lawyers, and citizen scientists—banded together to save some of the Great Basin’s most vital water resources.
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org