Water Warriors Book Preview with Michael P. Branch

Join local writer Michael P. Branch for a preview of his upcoming book, Water Warriors. The book focuses on a 1989 proposal by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to pump nearly 3 billion gallons of groundwater a year from 30 rural valleys—and pipe it 300 miles to Las Vegas. The plan would have devastated wildlife and ranching communities, but a scrappy coalition—tribal leaders, ranchers, musicians, hydrologists, teachers, cowboy poets, public interest lawyers, and citizen scientists—banded together to save some of the Great Basin’s most vital water resources.