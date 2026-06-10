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Work in Progress: Odili Donald Odita in Conversation with Torkwase Dyson

Work in Progress: Odili Donald Odita in Conversation with Torkwase Dyson

Explore the abstract, colorful, large-scale murals of Odili Donald Odita, a Joyner/Giuffrida Artist in Residence, in this dynamic conversation with artist Torkwase Dyson. Drawing on Africanist approaches to pattern and international political contexts that position color as a form of communication, their dialogue will journey through their practices and coalesce in the Odita’s current work.

Nevada Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/