Work in Progress: Odili Donald Odita in Conversation with Torkwase Dyson
Work in Progress: Odili Donald Odita in Conversation with Torkwase Dyson
Explore the abstract, colorful, large-scale murals of Odili Donald Odita, a Joyner/Giuffrida Artist in Residence, in this dynamic conversation with artist Torkwase Dyson. Drawing on Africanist approaches to pattern and international political contexts that position color as a form of communication, their dialogue will journey through their practices and coalesce in the Odita’s current work.
Nevada Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org