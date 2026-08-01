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Work in Progress: Tariku Shiferaw in Conversation with Erin Christovale

Work in Progress: Tariku Shiferaw in Conversation with Erin Christovale

In this conversation between Tariku Shiferaw, Joyner/Giuffrida Artist in Residence and Erin Christovale, Hammer Museum Curator, explore the concept of mark making and its power to question, trouble, and assert physical, social, and political spaces. By naming works with songs of the African diaspora, Shiferaw connects abstraction to layered histories of movement, rhythm, and whose stories are marked or erased in the narratives of history.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/work-in-progress-tariku-shiferaw-in-conversation-with-erin-christovale/

Nevada Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/