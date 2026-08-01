In this conversation between Tariku Shiferaw, Joyner/Giuffrida Artist in Residence and Erin Christovale, Hammer Museum Curator, explore the concept of mark making and its power to question, trouble, and assert physical, social, and political spaces. By naming works with songs of the African diaspora, Shiferaw connects abstraction to layered histories of movement, rhythm, and whose stories are marked or erased in the narratives of history.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/work-in-progress-tariku-shiferaw-in-conversation-with-erin-christovale/