Work in Progress: Tariku Shiferaw in Conversation with Erin Christovale
Work in Progress: Tariku Shiferaw in Conversation with Erin Christovale
In this conversation between Tariku Shiferaw, Joyner/Giuffrida Artist in Residence and Erin Christovale, Hammer Museum Curator, explore the concept of mark making and its power to question, trouble, and assert physical, social, and political spaces. By naming works with songs of the African diaspora, Shiferaw connects abstraction to layered histories of movement, rhythm, and whose stories are marked or erased in the narratives of history.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/work-in-progress-tariku-shiferaw-in-conversation-with-erin-christovale/
Nevada Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org