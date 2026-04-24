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How the Discovery Science Museum is reshaping bilingual exhibits for a wider audience

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:08 PM PDT
A large vertical blue panel with Spanish and English text that reads, "Three trillion watts to power the entire world."
Malory Shaw
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KUNR Public Radio
Discovery Science Museum's energy exhibition.

Walk through the museum, and you’ll immediately notice Spanish text displayed in bold, prominent font. That’s a departure from many museums, where Spanish is often tucked beneath English in a smaller font.

Patrick Turner, the museum’s chief advancement officer, said that choice is intentional.

“Graphically, we tried to treat the Spanish and the English equally,” Turner said, “Oftentimes in a museum setting, you'll see English big and bold and then Spanish underneath, often in a lighter typeface and in italics. We didn't want to have that Spanish translation feel secondary to the English content.”

In fact, Turner said the content for the energy exhibition was written in Spanish first, rather than translated from English. They hope this will help avoid mistranslations.

The museum also uses local translators instead of automated tools to better capture the cultural nuances of Spanish.

Discovery Science has extended that focus to staffing, prioritizing bilingual employees on the floor.

“There are certainly families who come in where the adults solely speak Spanish, and the kids can speak English and Spanish,” Turner said. “But sometimes the kids are a little reluctant to interact with the adults who work here.”

The museum also engages with the local Latino community by attending events like Fiesta on Wells — not just translating exhibits, but building relationships outside its walls.

“The discovery is for everyone,” Turner said. “And we encourage everyone in our community to visit, regardless of your age, the language you speak, your interests. We want people to come here and learn and explore science.”

Looking ahead, Turner said the Discovery Museum plans to continue developing exhibits in Spanish first to ensure the content maintains its integrity.
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Local Stories The Discovery MuseumBilingualism
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw